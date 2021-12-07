Family of man who died in police struggle to get $1.75M

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Snohomish County will pay $1.75 million to the spouse of a Tulalip tribal member who died while struggling with police. The Seattle Times reports the payment settles a lawsuit over allegations that officers used excessive force on Cecil Lacy Jr. when they held him down, even as he said he couldn’t breathe. The lawsuit questioned the independence of an investigation into Lacy’s death conducted by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team. The lawsuit alleged the detectives, the county medical examiner and prosecutors conspired with a union-appointed attorney to leave Lacy’s last words — “I can’t breathe” — out of investigative documents.