Former Washington state legislator George Fleming dies at 83

SEATTLE (AP) — Groundbreaking Seattle legislator and college football star George Fleming has died at age 83. A statement released by Fleming’s family Wednesday says he died Monday at his Seattle home. Fleming was first elected to the state House in 1968 and two years later was elected to the state Senate, becoming its second African American member. He was chair of the Senate Democratic caucus between 1980 and 1988. The Seattle Times reports Fleming represented Seattle’s 37th Legislative District for 22 years, with legislative accomplishments including creation of the state’s Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises and Housing Finance Commission. Fleming retired from public office in 1991.