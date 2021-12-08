Inquest into 2017 police shooting postponed until next year

SEATTLE (AP) — The first coroner’s inquest into a deadly shooting by police in King County under a new, expanded process has stalled amid concerns over the integrity of the proceedings. The inquest into the 2017 killing by Seattle police officers of Damarius Butts was scheduled to begin Dec. 6. But it has been postponed until January 24, 2022. The King County charter requires that a coroner’s inquest be held for any death involving law enforcement. The Butts inquest was postponed after the parties filed a joint motion that expressed “serious and legitimate” apprehensions over rushed deadlines, access to witnesses and unwieldy orders issued by the inquest administrator.