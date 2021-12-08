Insurance agent sentenced to 2 years in wire fraud case

SEATTLE (AP) — A Snohomish insurance agent was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in the theft of premium payments from clients. Vicki Boser, owner of InsuranceTek, Inc., pleaded guilty in August. At her sentencing Tuesday, she was also ordered to pay more than a quarter million dollars in restitution to eight companies or insurance brokers she defrauded. Boser’s company specialized in helping small businesses that work in high-risk fields secure insurance policies to cover their operations. She was required to collect premium payments from the clients and pay them to the insurance companies, but prosecutors say she pocketed some of the payments.