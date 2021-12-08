King County COVID-19 omicron patient had not traveled

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say the first person known to have to become infected with the COVID-19 omicron variant in King County has experienced mild illness and did not report any recent travel. Public Health — Seattle & King County officials said in a blog post Wednesday that the lack travel suggests the omicron variant has been spreading locally. Health officials on Saturday identified the case saying in was in a person in her 20s who had been fully vaccinated. Officials have also said two cases were identified in Thurston and Pierce counties. Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah is again urging people to get vaccinated and get booster shots to maximize protection from all variants.