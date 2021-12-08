Police ID carjacking suspect, say he did not shoot woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police released the name of the person suspected of taking cars at gunpoint before police fatally shot him on Interstate 5 and also said Wednesday he did not shoot a woman as previously reported. The Portland Police Bureau says police shot and killed 30-year-old Brandon Keck Monday. Police previously said officer John Hughes of the Portland Police Bureau shot Keck and is on leave amid an investigation. Police say Keck came to their attention through a home robbery in which a car was stolen. Police also reversed course saying a woman they said was shot by Keck on the freeway was not shot. Police are trying to determine the cause of her injury.