Recall vote tightens for Seattle socialist in latest count

SEATTLE (AP) — The vote in a recall effort against a socialist Seattle City Councilmember tightened considerably as more mail ballots were counted, meaning it would be at least another day until it was clear whether the controversial lawmaker would be ousted. Kshama Sawant Sawant, a 48-year-old Indian immigrant and an economics professor, is the longest-tenured council member. The latest results Wednesday showed just over 50% of voters favoring Sawant’s recall — closer than the 53% figure after the initial tally Tuesday night. Another ballot count will be released Thursday. In recent elections, more liberal candidates in Seattle have tended to make up ground with later-arriving ballots.