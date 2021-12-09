911 outage affected Seattle, some counties

SEATTLE (AP) — Emergency officials say Seattle and several western Washington counties were experiencing disruptions to calling 911. King County said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that intermittent 911 outages were happening on mobile and landline phones in the county but that text 911 service was functioning normally. The Washington State Patrol said the intermittent outages also happened in Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties. Around 5 p.m. emergency officials said mot 911 services were restored and that an investigation will be done by the state 911 Office in connection with the affected counties.