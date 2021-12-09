Police: Spanaway man fatally shoots one of two intruders

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a man in Spanaway shot and killed one of two men he said were trying to break into his home. The Seattle Times reports according to Sgt. Darren Moss Jr., the homeowner called 911 at 4:21 a.m. Thursday to report the shooting at his residence. Moss says the homeowner told police he shot at them as they kicked in his back door. The intruders then ran into the front yard. Deputies found that one of the men had died while the other had fled. The sheriff’s office says the homeowner was not injured and was cooperating with investigators.