Washington cancels game with No. 5 Gonzaga due to COVID

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — No. 5 Gonzaga’s game against Washington scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies program. The game will not be made up this season. Both schools say they will be working to find a date for the game to be played in Spokane next season. The Gonzaga game is the third straight game to be postponed or canceled for Washington since a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Huskies last week.