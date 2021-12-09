Woman sues Portland over tear gas menstrual health effects

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman is suing the city of Portland, alleging that tear gas deployed by police during summer 2020 demonstrations caused lasting damage to her menstrual health. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Lanora Vasquez filed the civil rights complaint this week in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The lawsuit requests a jury trial, up to $10,000 and a judgement that the city was negligent in its use of tear gas. The city attorney’s office declined to comment on the pending litigation.