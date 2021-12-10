Jurors: No verdict in cold case murder trial of Pasco cop

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A jury that heard the murder case against a former Pasco police officer in the 1986 killing of Ruby Doss has failed to reach a verdict. The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane County Superior Judge Maryann Moreno declared a mistrial Thursday afternoon. Richard Aguirre did not testify during his seven-day trial. He left the courthouse immediately following the proceedings and declined to speak with the media through his attorney John Browne. Browne said Aguirre was disappointed not to be acquitted. Prosecutors requested a new trial and it was scheduled for early March. Doss was found beaten and strangled near Playfair Race Course on Jan. 30, 1986.