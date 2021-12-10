Utah’s Whittingham unanimous AP Pac-12 Coach of the Year

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has been named The Associated Press Pac-12 Coach of the Year for 2021. Whittingham guided the Utes through a season that got off to a rocky start on the field and then was marred by tragedy when defensive back Aaron Lowe was fatally shot in Salt Lake City. Utah endured and is headed to the Rose Bowl for the first time. Whittingham was the unanimous choice by sports writers and broadcasters who cover the Pac-12. Utah’s Devin Lloyd was named AP’s Defensive Player of the Year. Offensive Player of the Year honors went to USC wide receiver Drake London. UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet was named Newcomer of the Year.