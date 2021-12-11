Julianna Peña stops Nunes, claims belt in UFC 269 shocker

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Julianna Peña stopped Amanda Nunes with a rear naked choke in the second round at UFC 269 on Saturday night. She claimed the bantamweight title from the long-reigning two-division champion in one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC history. Peña was a 10-1 underdog against the vaunted Nunes, who had won 12 consecutive fights since 2014. After Nunes largely dominated the first round, Peña hurt Nunes with punches in a slugfest start to the second round. Peña then got Nunes to the ground and forced the champion to tap out with a choke around her neck with 1:38 left