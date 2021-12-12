3 bodies found in suburban Seattle home

SEATTLE (AP) — An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a suburban Seattle home. KOMO-TV reports the landlord of the Renton home discovered the bodies Saturday afternoon while trying to collect a late rent payment. Police say two of the dead were juvenile siblings, and the third was a relative in his 30s. Renton police detective Robert Onishi says there are no obvious signs of foul play. The medical examiner’s office is investigating the deaths.