King County Council OKs acquiring Seattle park

SEATTLE (AP) — The Metropolitan King County Council has voted to acquire City Hall Park from the city of Seattle. It’s the first step in an uncertain plan to address crime and homelessness in the downtown park. The Seattle Times reports the County Council also rejected an amendment that would guarantee the park remains a park in perpetuity, raising concerns that it could be redeveloped. The legislation grants the county’s approval to a land swap, arranged by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and County Executive Dow Constantine, that would move the park to county control, while 13 smaller properties around Seattle would move to city control. The Seattle City Council still must OK the deal.