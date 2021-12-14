Portland Commissioner sues city’s police union over leak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is suing the Portland police union, its former president and a Portland police officer for $5 million, saying they leaked information last spring that erroneously identified Hardesty as the suspect in a hit-and-run. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit seeks $3 million from the Portland Police Association and $1 million each from the union’s former president, Brian Hunzeker, and Police Bureau officer Kerri Ottoman. The defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the newspaper. In a statement, Hardesty’s attorneys Matthew Ellis and Stephen Brischetto said city employees leaked the information to punish Hardesty for her opposition to “discrimination by the Portland Police against communities of color.”