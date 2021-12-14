Spokane County man convicted of killing wife with ice cream

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A jury in Spokane County has convicted a man of murdering his wife by lacing her ice cream with a lethal dose of hydrocodone. David Pettis was convicted Monday of grinding up and mixing the drug into a bowl of ice cream he gave to his wife Peggy Pettis, 64, on June 25, 2018. The amount of pain medication was about 10 times what is considered a therapeutic dose, The Spokesman-Review reported. Prosecutors said money and a rekindled love interest with a former girlfriend motivated Pettis, 60, to kill his wife. They presented jurors with proof of new life insurance policies taken on Peggy Pettis. David Pettis will be sentenced on the first-degree murder conviction early next year.