Wildlife commissioner resigns, citing “politicized quagmire”

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A member of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission has resigned, saying in his resignation letter that the commission is stuck in a “politicized quagmire.” Fred Koontz was appointed on Jan. 5 by Gov. Jay Inslee to a six-year term. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is appointed by the governor and sets policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The Spokesman-Review reports Koontz occupied one of the commission’s three “at-large” seats. There are now two vacancies on the nine-person commission. Inslee will need to fill an “at-large” position and an Eastern Washington seat. Koontz wrote in his letter Monday that the commission has largely lost the ability to have civil public conversations.

