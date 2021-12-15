Building destroyed by Olympia fire, one of several in region

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Fire crews in Olympia, Washington, responded to a large downtown commercial blaze early that damaged five buildings.The blaze was one of several early Wednesday in the Puget Sound region.The Olympia fire started around 5 a.m. at a five-story building under construction. The building was a residential project. Kevin Bossard, assistant chief of operations with the Olympia Fire Department, told The Olympian the building is a total loss. Bossard said the damage is at least $1 million, which means the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will assist the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. Blazes were also reported in Tukwila, Lakewood and Seattle. No injuries were reported.