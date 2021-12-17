‘Devastation’: Month after floods, slow return to normal

SUMAS, Wash. (AP) — Over a month has passed since flooding inundated northwest Washington’s Whatcom County that caused some $50 million in damage. KING-TV reports as Roger De Bruin returned to his flood-damaged home in Sumas Thursday, the word devastation came to his mind. De Bruin bought the modest rambler six years ago and completely remodeled it. About 26 inches of water filled the home. He and his wife lost almost everything. They’re now staying with a friend. De Bruin expects to be out of his home for another six to nine months as he waits for insurance money and aid. Sumas Mayor Kyle Christensen says volunteers and other aid are still needed in the area.