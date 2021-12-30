Woman rescued after truck goes off cliff near Kalama, WA

KALAMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was rescued after her pickup truck went off a cliff and into the river near Kalama, Washington. KOIN reports that around 5:54 a.m. Thursday, the Cowlitz County Fire District 5 received a report a vehicle went over an embankment. Cowlitz Fire Chief Victor Leatzow said crews found a woman about 40-50 feet down the cliff, and the truck was another 10 to 30 feet below her. The woman reportedly freed herself from the vehicle. Clark County’s Regional Tech Rescue used ropes to help get the woman out. Leatzow said the woman was taken to Peace Health in Longview with minor injuries.