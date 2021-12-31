Oregon COVID cases rise, but hospitalization estimate drops

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has recorded its second-highest single day of coronavirus cases — fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. Officials at the Oregon Health Authority reported 2,948 cases on Thursday. Currently the record number of daily cases in the state is 3,207 on Aug. 27. Although the number of cases is rapidly rising — prior to this week, the average number of daily cases in December was 854 — a new projection from Oregon Health and Science University shows that the state is expected to see far fewer omicron-linked COVID hospitalizations than originally feared.