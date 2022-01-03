Three injured from ‘warming fires’ in Portland, Oregon

By SARA CLINE

Associtated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least three unsheltered people attempting to stay warm during last week’s frigid weather were injured from fires in Portland, Oregon. The first person injured, a man in his 40′s, had second-degree burns to one of his hands from the use of an accelerant. Shortly after, crews responded to a tent fire where a man and woman had severe burns to their lower extremities. Both were taken to the hospital. Officials say the fire was started by a loose hose attached to a propane heater inside the tent, which leaked and caused flames to ignite.