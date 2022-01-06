Alaska Air trims January flights to cope with virus outbreak
By The Associated Press
Airlines are responding to high sickout numbers during the pandemic by trimming their schedules. Alaska Airlines said Thursday that it will cut its schedule by about 10% for the rest of January. The move comes as nationwide flight cancellations top 1,800, the 12th straight day above 1,000. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines says it’s dealing with an unprecedented number of employees calling in sick as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide. Alaska’s move is similar to a decision last week by JetBlue Airways. Other airlines, including United, are offering bonus pay to find employees willing to work extra days.
Comments