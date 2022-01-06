Alleged racist taunts at school game under investigation

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A school district in southwestern Washington is investigating reports of racist taunting that allegedly happened at a high school girls basketball game in December. The Columbian reports the investigation launched by the Camas School District follows a complaint by Portland, Oregon, Benson High School girls basketball coach Eric Knox. He said his team, which is made up of people who are predominantly Black, was subjected to taunts and racist slurs on Dec. 10 from the Camas student section during a game. Interim superintendent Doug Hood did not give an estimate of when the investigation might conclude but said in a letter to parents that racist slurs and remarks will not be tolerated.