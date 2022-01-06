Kotek stepping down as Speaker to focus on governor’s race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek announced Thursday she will resign from the Legislature to focus on her gubernatorial run. The last day for the longest-tenured speaker in state history will be Jan. 21. Dozens of candidates have filed to run for the spot being vacated by a term-limited Gov. Kate Brown this year. Democrats have held Oregon’s governor’s office since 1987, and others in the party running for the state’s high office include state Treasurer Tobias Read. Republicans seeking their party’s nomination include state Rep. Christine Drazan, former Republican nominee Bud Pierce and Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam. Former Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent.