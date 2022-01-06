Oregon reports another record of daily COVID cases

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the fourth consecutive day Oregon has shattered previous high marks of daily COVID-19 cases, with health officials reporting 7,615 new cases on Thursday. Health officials in some of Oregon’s largest counties — including where Portland is located — warned on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations will likely continue to rise during the next several weeks. Hospitals for the first time also reported the biggest single-day uptick in weeks, with 588 people in care who tested positive, a 12% spike since Wednesday. In Multnomah County, officials say EMS calls are up 40% over a usual average volume and at least one large Portland area emergency department was “physically out of space” yesterday afternoon.