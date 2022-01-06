Washington Supreme Court rejects redistricting lawsuits

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has declined to hear two lawsuits challenging political maps drawn by the bipartisan redistricting commission. The separate lawsuits were filed by the Washington Coalition for Open Government and by Arthur West of Olympia. They said the legislative and congressional maps must be invalidated because commissioners violated open meeting laws. The justices on Thursday unanimously rejected consolidating and accepting the two cases. The decision means the separate legal challenges would have to go through lower trial courts. The redrawn maps for the 10 U.S. House districts and 49 state legislative districts will be in place for the next decade. Washington has seven Democratic U.S. House members and three Republicans.