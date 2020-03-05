Oregon Right to Life launches ‘No on Knute’ campaign

Bend

Spending $250K to oppose Buehler, one of 10 2nd District GOP candidates so far

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Right to Life's Victory PAC announced Thursday afternoon at a Bend news conference the No on Knute campaign, committing $250,000 to defeating Knute Buehler in the race for the newly open seat in Congressional District 2.

“Over the years, Knute Buehler has stated repeatedly that he is supportive of abortion rights," said Lois Anderson, ORTL executive director/ "Knute Buehler’s defense of Oregon’s reprehensible lack of basic protective laws precludes his candidacy to represent Congressional District 2. In aligning himself with Oregon’s legal position on abortion, Knute has rendered himself also pro-abortion."

"Today, Oregon Right to Life’s Victory PAC is kicking off a quarter of a million dollar campaign that will tell the true story of Buehler’s record," continued Anderson. "We are confident that once reminded of that record, the majority of voters in CD 2 will say no to Knute."

Buehler, a Bend former state representative and surgeon, is one of 10 Republicans who have filed for the 2nd District seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Greg Walden. But he likely is the best-known, after his unsuccessful bid for governor against Democrat Kate Brown in 2018.

Five Democratic candidates also have filed, ahead of next Tuesday's filing deadline for the May 19 primary election.

ORTL officials said they will endorse a pro-life candidate around the time ballots are mailed in April.

For the complete statements made at the press conference, click here.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams was at the news conference; his reports will air on Fox @ 4, KTVZ at 5/6.