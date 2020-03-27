Bend-La Pine Schools expand grab and go meal sites
Eight sites in Bend and La Pine, starting Monday
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools’ grab and go meal sites available for local families will expand to eight sites in Bend and La Pine beginning Monday, including new locations at Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School, Mountain View High School, Pilot Butte Middle School and R.E. Jewell Elementary School.
The free meals are available to children age 0 to 18, Monday to Friday through April 28, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Each grab and go meal includes items for both breakfast and lunch.
Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School
437 NW Wall St, Bend
Bend Senior High School
230 NE Sixth St., Bend
Elk Meadow Elementary School
60880 Brookswood Blvd., Bend
Ensworth Elementary School
2150 NE Dagget Lane, Bend
La Pine High School
51633 Coach Road, La Pine
Mountain View High School
2755 NE 27th St., Bend
Pilot Butte Middle School
1501 NE Neff Rd, Bend
R.E. Jewell Elementary School
20550 Murphy Rd, Bend
Visitors are asked to enter through designated doors, pick up a meal from the cafeteria and then take the meal to go. Gathering inside the school is discouraged.
Bend-La Pine Schools custodial staff will be cleaning before and after each meal. Adults can purchase a meal for $4.
Bend- La Pine Schools is an equal opportunity provider.
