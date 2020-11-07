Bend, Redmond home sales prices zoom to new record high in October
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The steady upward, record-breaking trend for Bend and Redmond home sales prices continued in October, as did the sales pace and record-tight inventories around the area, a report showed Saturday.
Bend’s median home sales price jumped another $13,000, to $560,000 last month, according to the report from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group, based on Central Oregon Association of Realtors data. Bend's sales price per square foot also smashed a record, jumping $15 to $279.
The days on market for Bend's sold properties dropped from five days to a record-fast four days in October. The number of home sales in Bend, however, dropped for a third straight month, to 248, down 70 from the record set in July. And the monthly inventory also broke a record, down to just 0.4 of a month.
Appraiser Donnie Montagner noted also that the number of Bend home sales in the $700,000 to $1 million-plus price range has risen about 83% from a year ago.
Meanwhile, Redmond’s median home sales price rose $6,000, to $369,000 and a record $211 per square foot, as sales rose to a record 119, up 14 from September, the data showed. Redmond’s days on market for sold properties – as high as 130 days last winter – fell to a record-low six days.
Redmond also saw a record 62 building permits last month (Bend’s October building permit statistics in Bend were not yet available) and Redmond's homes for sale inventory remained tight, at 0.7 of a month.
Looking at smaller markets in the region, median home sales prices ranged from $263,000 in Jefferson County/Crooked River Ranch to $672,000 for homes in Sunriver, $449,000 in Sisters, $340,000 in La Pine and $320,000 in Crook County.
Comments
Californian’s coming in to make us like Ca. have a lot a money here is cheap.
Feel free to move somewhere else if you don’t like it. The fact is that Bend has long been considered a great place for folks to move to who have 1) MONEY, 2) a well-paying career, 3) a college degree that makes them marketable, or 4) some combination of all of the above. This kind of thing is nothing new in the world. It’s called gentrification. Yes, it stinks that locals who don’t have some combination of those four things above are pushed out. But, that is life. The solution? Figure out a way to make more money.
zoom…. speed kills