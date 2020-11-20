Body of Bend man missing since S. Oregon crash found in Rogue River

Bend

PROSPECT, Ore. (KTVZ) – The body of a 33-year-old Bend man missing since a crash in southern Oregon late last month has been found in the Rogue River, Oregon State Police said Friday.

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy located a body in the river on Tuesday, several hundred yards from where an SUV crashed three weeks earlier, on Oct. 27, along state Highway 62, troopers said.

The State Medical Examiner’s confirmed the body was that of the driver, Matthew Lang, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

No occupants were found with the badly damaged Ford Explorer after the single-vehicle crash near milepost 37, between Prospect and Shady Cove.

Jackson County Search and Rescue had been searching the area for the missing motorist.