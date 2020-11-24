C.O. charity sees some former donors lining up for food this year

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cars were lined up Tuesday along Bend's Northeast Division Street near the Shepherd's House, some to donate food items, and others to bring food home for their families, days before the Thanksgiving holiday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've seen a lot of new faces," Program Director Mike Yunker said. "We've seen a lot of cars coming through that are first time. We see a lot of cars come through of folks that used to be donors that now have needs."

Families had many different options to choose from.

The organization said they planned to served up to 150 people on Tuesday.

Organizers added that while the need is great, the pandemic has also brought out the best in Central Oregonians.

"The biggest increase has been in the generosity," Yunker said. "We haven't had as much food, as much clothing, as much donations as any year since, and I think 2020, because it's been so crazy, people are moved,

and they want to help."

One of those helping, giving people is Dave Nogeuras.

"I think a lot of people are probably hunkered down in there bunkers, as well they should be -- it's a dangerous time," he said.

Nogeuras said he thinks it's important for people do what they can to help those who struggling.

"One of the problems in the pandemic is that were supposed to be socially distancing," he said. "It's hard to do things for people when you're socially distancing, but this is one thing that we can all do."