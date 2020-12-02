Bend man indicted, accused of assaulting infant daughter

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 38-year-old Bend man has been indicted on criminal mistreatment and assault charges in connection with injuries to his infant daughter that were reported in March of this year, police said Wednesday.

Bend officers and investigators were called to pediatric facility on March 5, 2020 regarding injuries to a 9-month-old girl that included a broken bone, Lieutenant Adam Juhnke said. The injuries were classified as non-accidental trauma by medical staff and thus required to be reported to law enforcement under “Karly’s Law,” a state law adopted in 2008.

After a lengthy investigation by police detectives that included search warrants served at the home on Northeast Watt Way of Nicholas Flores, it was determined that Flores caused the injury to his daughter, Juhnke said.

The investigators collaborated with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office and medical community partners, the KIDS Center and the state Department of Human Services.

Flores was indicted on Nov. 3 and arraigned Nov. 24 on first-degree criminal mistreatment and third-degree assault charges. A plea hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 29.

District Attorney John Hummel said, “The Bend Police Department conducted a top-notch investigation and were aided as always by our dedicated partners at the Kids Center and DHS.

"Investigating and prosecuting crimes against children will always be the top priority of my office; it’s comforting to know that the Bend Police Department is staffed with officers who care as much as I do about holding accountable people who abuse kids,” Hummel added

The Bend Police Department is committed to investigating crimes against children and would like to thank our community partners for their support.