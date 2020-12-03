City of Bend to begin phone community survey; online to follow

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend seeks community feedback to guide priorities and direction for the next two years. People in Bend may receive a call in early December asking participants to answer questions about the City and City services. Phone calls will go out Dec. 7 until Dec. 14.

The community survey intends to get a sense of how Bend residents perceive City services and to assess what City services the community prioritizes. The phone survey should take about 10 minutes.

Community participation will help the City set priorities and will be presented to the Bend City Council as they embark on their next round of biennial goal setting.

Also, for those who don’t get randomly chosen for a call on a cell phone or a landline, the City will launch a similar online Community Survey on Dec. 14, so everyone can have an opportunity to provide input. The online survey will be available in both English and Spanish.

Online survey results will complement the representative phone survey and will also be shared with the Council. Watch bendoregon.gov for the online survey later, or follow the City on Facebook and Twitter for links to the online survey when after December 14.