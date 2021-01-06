4 new Bend councilors sworn in on a ‘very dark day’ for America’s government

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – No one could have foreseen what a momentous, tumultuous day it would be for America and its government when Bend’s four new city councilors were sworn into office Wednesday evening.

The violent events in D.C. did not appear to cast a large pall over the largely celebratory, ceremonial meeting – done over Zoom, like so many government meetings in the time of COVID-19.

But on what’s usually a night talking of thanks, goals and promises, some new councilors could not help but reflect on the disturbing images of the day after raising their hands and repeating the oath read by Municipal Court Judge Gwen Moore about what it means to listen to the public and act on its behalf, to the best of their ability.

Councilor Melanie Kebler said she’d struggled to come up with the words to say on a “great day for the city,” but felt the need to add, “today is also a very dark day for our nation. We saw an insurrection in our nation’s capital today, an attempt to undermine the democratic process.”

Echoing several colleagues, Kebler said the nation can only “move toward healing” when we “acknowledge our racist past. We have to do more than just say we’re supporting diversity, equity and inclusion. We have to live those values, and set priorities to achieve those results. The image of a Confederate flag being waved in the halls of our nation’s capital made me sick.”

Fellow new Councilor Anthony Broadman, an indigenous rights attorney and now the only man among seven councilors, thanked his supporters, family, law partners and employees, much as the others did.

“It is really on us to answer this one question: How can we make this the greatest city to live in, for everybody?” he said. “I expect the city of Bend, the people of Bend to hold us accountable.”

Kebler said Bend still has much to do to become “a truly welcoming city” for all, ticking off a list of tall orders on many minds, from sustainable growth to affordable housing, improving the environment and more.

Councilor Megan Perkins said: “Our democracy and system of government are at a true crossroads.” And she choked up a bit, recalling how she couldn’t do distance learning with her kids because of a candidate forum.

Perkins said the goal is for a Bend that is "safe, equitable and affordable foe everybody," adding later, "because it needs to be said by every single person that looks like me: Black lives matter."

"I'm so honored to be a Bend city councilor -- especially today of all days, when our democracy is at a true crossroads," she said. "I studied political science, and I worked in government because I love our country, and I wanted to work on making a difference. And that's why I ran for city council."

Councilor Rita Schenkelberg began by thanking fellow members of “The Quad” – the four newcomers, adding with exuberance: “We did it!” She thanked the “indigenous people whose land we live on,” and the ancestors who “made sure my butt was in this seat.”

“As a queer person of color, imagining being an elected official was not even a dream,” she said. “And saying Black lives matter very clearly makes my heart sing. It makes me so excited to be sitting here, to learn and to lead.”

And that leading begins in earnest at the first regular business meeting of the council, in two weeks -- what also happens to be Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C.

City news release:

New City Council Takes Office

Four new Councilors took their Oaths of Office on Wednesday, Jan. 6: Anthony Broadman, Melanie Kebler, Megan Perkins, and Rita Schenkelberg.

The swearing in ceremony for Anthony Broadman, Melanie Kebler, Megan Perkins and Rita Schenkelberg was livestreamed and will be viewable through www.bendoregon.gov/councilagenda.

More information about the individual Councilors can be found at www.bendoregon.gov/citycouncil. The new members join Mayor Sally Russell and Councilors Barb Campbell and Gena Goodman-Campbell on the Bend City Council. Voters select Councilors and the Mayor to serve four-year terms. Councilors select a Mayor Pro Tem, which is essentially the Vice Mayor who can serve as the presiding officer any time the Mayor is not available.

Councilors on Wednesday selected Gena Goodman-Campbell to serve as Mayor Pro Tem.

Next, the new Council will hold a listening session with established community partners on Jan. 11 to gather additional input prior to goal-setting meetings.

Council goal-setting meetings will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21. The community will be able to view goal-setting sessions live. Information about how to access meetings will be available on www.bendoregon.gov/councilagenda.

This is when the Council shapes the City’s two-year goals and priorities which influence the budget for the upcoming biennium. Goals are anticipated to be completed in March, and Councilors adopt the associated two-year budget in June.

Goal setting sessions do not include public comment opportunities but people can write to the Council at council@bendoregon.gov.

The Council is holding a regular business meeting on the evening of Jan. 20. The agenda and livestreaming information will be available at www.bendoregon.gov/councilagenda.