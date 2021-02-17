Bend councilors approve funding for three affordable housing projects

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council Wednesday evening approved the 2021 Affordable Housing Fund recommendations from the council-appointed Affordable Housing Advisory Committee for three developments, totaling $1.3 million, to support the creation of over 435 affordable housing units.

The projects selected to receive funding this year are:

Housing Works for the purchase of approximately 5.5 acres of a 35-acre property that expands Bend’s Urban Growth Boundary for the development of affordable housing.

Mary Rose Place Apartments, an affordable housing development proposal to be located at the intersection of Mary Rose Place and 27th Street, in the Northeast Bend Mountain View neighborhood.

Bend Heroes Foundation’s development of an emergency shelter that will provide wrap-around services for veterans experiencing homelessness. The planned Veterans Village, where work has already begun, will include a community building for meals and services, with 15 single occupancy units initially and the ability of expansion to 30 units.

More details on those projects are in the city council's issue summary: https://bend.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=9&event_id=493&meta_id=46188

The Affordable Housing Fund program started in 2006 as a solution to develop a wide variety of housing throughout Bend. Since its beginning, the fund has contributed to obtaining or creating over 800 affordable housing units. This fund collects one-third of 1 percent of building permit fees submitted to the City of Bend, and uses the proceeds to acquire land for deed restricted affordable housing, develop land, construct homes, or rehabilitate homes.

Additionally, on April 7, Council is expected to decide on recipients for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program funding. The CDBG is a federal funding program that provides assistance for housing and community development activities that benefit low- and moderate-income persons. The city expects approximately $400,000 will be available to distribute to organizations operating in Bend that support community members facing economic hardship.

Both the Affordable Housing Fund and CDBG programs are guided by the City of Bend Consolidated Plan, a comprehensive housing and community development strategy that was prepared with extensive public involvement.

Learn more about the City’s Affordable Housing Program online at www.bendoregon.gov/affordablehousing.