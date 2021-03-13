Striking St. Charles Bend medical techs agree to end walkout as talks continue

Bend

Back to work Monday; both sides agreed to 'cooling-off period,' union says

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The union-represented 150 striking St. Charles Bend medical tech workers have agreed to end their more than week-long walkout and return to work Monday amid continued talks with a federal mediator, the two sides announced Saturday.

"Both parties have agreed with our federal mediator to respect a mutual cooling-off period until Tuesday morning," union organizer Sam Potter told NewsChannel 21. "There will be no media contact beyond this joint press release until that time."

As a result of the agreement, the picketing that's been taking place every day on Neff Road, in front of hospital, has "been successfully concluded," Potter added.

The workers went on strike Thursday, March 4 after negotiators for the hospital and the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals failed to reach agreement on their initial contract, after more than a year of off-and-on talks. Talks resumed Wednesday with a federal mediator.

St. Charles said it brought in replacement workers and that the hospital was proceeding as usual, but that was disputed by the union and by St. Charles nurses, represented by the Oregon Nurses Association

Here is the joint statement issued Saturday by St. Charles Health System and the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals:

OFNHP and St. Charles reach agreement, strike to end

The union and the hospital have come to an agreement that ends the strike and ensures that further negotiations will proceed effectively while patient care remains the focus.

BEND, Ore.—On Friday, March 12, technical caregivers who are represented by OFNHP and St. Charles Health System leaders came to an agreement that would end the strike and return therapists, technicians, and technologists to work on Monday, March 15.

This agreement ensures the two parties will bargain over several days to secure a contract by March 31, addressing key issues that were discussed at a recent bargaining session.

The agreement came together as both parties believe patient care is and should be the top priority, the strike has been distracting and difficult for all involved and it is in everyone’s best interest to return to the table and continue bargaining.

Further updates on ongoing contract negotiations will continue to be shared as upcoming sessions occur. The federal mediator has been very helpful and will continue to guide bargaining sessions through the end of the month. We look forward to building on this partnership to approach our collective challenges with dynamic solutions that will result in a fair contract.