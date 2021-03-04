150 St. Charles Bend medical technologists, therapists walk out, begin strike

Business

(Update: Adding livestream video recording)

Over a year since hospital, new union began contract talks

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- About 150 medical technologists and therapists walked off the job and went on strike Thursday morning after more than a year of on-and-off negotiations failed to achieve an initial contract for the newly unionized workers.

Here's the full statement from the Oregon Federation of Nursing and Health Professionals. Jordan Williams will be on scene and we'll have updates through the day, as developments warrant:

At 8 a.m., around 150 health care providers walked off the job at St. Charles Medical Center and went on strike. After bargaining for their first contract for more than a year, the medical techs, technologists, and therapists say that they have experienced stalling, disrespect, and condescension from management. While the union has been trying to negotiate with management, the hospital has been unwilling to settle the contract in advance of the strike date.

“The hospital is forcing a strike that does not need to happen,” says DeeDee Schumacher, a forty-year employee at St. Charles. “Instead, we would love to settle this contract and remain caring for the patients we love. But since St. Charles has been unwilling to show us the basic respect we deserve, we have no other choice. By going on strike we remind the hospital that we matter.”

Management has been unwilling to agree to basic wage proposals, as well as to guarantee a fair and equitable workplace. Instead, they filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop the strike from taking place, which a federal judge threw out Tuesday for its lack of merit.

Right now 94% of the techs have agreed to walk out on strike and it appears as though the hospital has been unable to replace them with skilled workers.

Additionally, other unions, including the Oregon Nurses Association and the Teamsters will be out supporting the workers, as well as community groups, local politicians, and faith leaders.

Management is only willing to negotiate if the union workers cancel their planned strike, which is an infringement on their labor rights.

Right now these health care professionals are headed to the picket line for an “open-ended” strike, meaning it is unclear how long the strike will last. This depends on management’s willingness to settle the contract and bring these workers back to the hospital.