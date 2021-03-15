Speeding worries Wells Acres Road residents; Bend PD says it’s worse elsewhere
'I just don't feel like anyone is taking any responsibility or action to keep us all safe.'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday morning, Bend police pulled over a driver on Wells Acres Road for driving nearly 13 miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone.
Traffic Officer Scot Eliott said there are always drivers going the speed limit, sometimes without even noticing.
"If you just notice the sign and glance at your speedometer, you're going to know how fast you're going,” Eliott said. “Here's a great guy, nice guy -- but he's just not quite doing it right."
According to Karina Munch, who lives on Wells Acres Road, there are a lot of drivers not doing it right.
"Everyone seems to understand there's a speed issue here, but nothing is being done about it,” Munch said.
Munch said speeding on Wells Acres Road is a big issue, and there have been several crashes here the past few months.
"I have two children, and I get it's a busy road -- and that's okay. But speed isn't okay,” Munch said.
Eliott said since the pandemic started, he's noticed more speeders.
"Statistically speaking, people are speeding all over this town, kind of all the time,” Eliott said.
In less than two hours Monday morning, Eliott pulled over three people for speeding on Wells Acres.
However, Eliott says when he looks at the numbers, it's not one of Bend's main problem areas.
"Eight percent of the people in this area are speeding, or 20 percent of the people in this area are speeding. And we can gather that data for two or three weeks, and then compare it against other places that we've been through,” Eliott said.
"So in terms of an allocation of resources issue, obviously we need to go where it's happening more often," he said.
The City of Bend has an interactive map that shows the average speed and number of vehicles on a particular street.
For Wells Acres, police found 85 percent of drivers were going 34 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.
Munch wants speed humps (a petition with over 100 signatures backs that request) and a greater police presence on her street, before something drastic happens.
"Someone getting hit, someone getting seriously hurt, a car going through my house or someone else's house,” Munch said. “I just don't feel like anyone is taking any responsibility or action to keep us all safe."
The obvious best solution here is cameras and lots of them all over town. No cop should be stuck with having to pull over our most entitled acting citizens. Speeding has a huge impact on making traffic flow worse. Crossing an intersection is exponentially more difficult the broader the range of traffic speeds. Bend would be a much nicer city with a slower more stable flow of cars. I say maximum fines for everyone caught doing one over the speed limit within the city limits.
The Oregon Uniform Citation does not provide for issuing a citation for someone doing only one over the speed limit.
1-10 mph over is a class D traffic violation, $115 fine. Write it in the blank area.
Slow e-w travel times continues to be one of bends biggest complaints so i doubt slowing things down more is a long term answer
Traffic cameras aren’t the answer, they end up just being a money maker for the third party and a legal nightmare for citizens. Many cities just end up abandoning them. https://drivingschool.net/the-pros-and-cons-of-speed-cameras-driver-safety/
That article is only a drivers perspective, not the neighborhood residents perspective. Thankfully at least the BNSF slows down when they pass through our city unlike most drivers.
One of these days they’ll start pulling over the incompetent twits with a mile of cars stacked on their butt. Till then, they are worthless.
ultracrepidarian
Speed humps don’t work. Residents asking for them don’t understand what they’re asking for. Ask for stop signs. People in Bend will drive just as fast with bumps, only slowing down for them, then hammer the gas on the way out. It’s not a solution.
The obvious solution is to build a wall to stop immigration from California
Walls do not work according to obiden, pelosi, schumer and all the rest of the demonrats in dc. just look at the southern border of this country, hundreds of thousands of illegals WALKING into the United States of American from all over the planet. INVASION just getting started from mexico.
“For Wells Acres, police found 85 percent of drivers were going 34 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone” if 85% of drivers are doing 9 mph over the speed limit then our Police are faling
They’re not. Go look at the map and read the City web page. Who ever wrote that doesn’t understand percentiles, and didn’t read the web page.
City council is failing. It’s so out of control that it’s too big for the cops that are busy running psych calls. Time for cameras and a system capable of processing the massive amount collected in fines. Council refused going to cameras a while back. Cops are overwhelmed still.
Bend PD has never been one of “those” Depts that pulls one over for doing less than 10 over. And I have never met anyone who is not ok with that!
That’s how this started, now we’re decriminalizing heroin. Traffic enforcement is a great way to teach what lines you can cross and not get fined or punished.
The thing is that it’s a fairly wide road for a 25 MPH zone; that seems to encourage higher speeds. I try to keep it slow because it is a residential area, and I get tailgated like crazy.
Good for you being a conscientious non speeder in neighborhoods. The city needs more people like you.
Maybe they’re just trying to see how you got your head up there.
If your going to ride my ass at least buy me a drink.
“For Wells Acres, police found 85 percent of drivers were going 34 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.” This is 100% FALSE. This reporter doesn’t seem to understand percentiles. The map says that in 1 week in November 2020, 15% of drivers drove faster than 34 MPH. 85% drove slower than this, with an average speed of 30 MPH. In the May 2020 survey, 15% drove faster than 31 MPH, with 85% driving slower, with an average speed of 26.6 MPH.
I know the alternative answer for people not liking driving wells acres because of the speeders is to drive at this time of the night you wont have tailgaters then. Wonder if any of the bus drivers were interviewed that done that route and some of the stories they experienced. Much like co dude when i have driven that route during the day i go a mile over and i get people shooting me dirty looks and i know they aint telling me i am number one.
Driving is certainly where our senses of entitlement really show through. If the person behind you thinks that they shouldn’t be behind you, maybe they should try getting out of bed earlier.
Speeding on Wells Acres has actually been a problem for many years now and has been brought up many times in the past, but nothing was ever done about it. My Son used to have to cross Wells Acres to get to his bus stop and it was extremely dangerous. Thank goodness we don’t live there any longer.