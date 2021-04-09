Legislature OKs funding bill that includes $2.5 million for Bend emergency shelter

Bend

Will be one of six 'low-barrier navigation centers,' to be open 24/7

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Senate passed House Bill 5042 to rebalance Oregon’s budget for the 2019-21 biennium and deliver investments to communities after a difficult year, including $2.5 million for an emergency low-barrier shelter in Bend.

The bill makes necessary adjustments to the current state budget and includes urgent funds for summer learning, wildfire recovery, and emergency shelters, according to a news release from the office of Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem.

“This money is a real win for our kids,” Courtney said. “The past year has been hard on our students and their families. They are struggling with school... and their mental health. Today, we made sure they have opportunities to learn and play this summer. We also passed funding for communities dealing with homelessness and last year’s fires. The Legislature will help Oregonians wherever they are hurting.”

The bill includes the following investments:

$250 million for the Summer Learning and Child Care Package, creating opportunities for children to learn and be active during the summer months. The package includes funding for enrichment activities, wraparound child care services, summer school for high school students, and early learning programs.

$5.2 million to support recovery efforts in communities impacted by the 2020 wildfire season.

$18 million for emergency, low-barrier shelters in Salem, Eugene, Medford, Bend, Roseburg and McMinnville. These shelters, known as navigation centers, will be open 24/7 to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness obtain access to support and services.

The Senate approved HB 5042 with a 23-5 vote, after having passed 55-0 in the House. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk.

Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend) issued the following statement:

“After a year of school closures, these summer education programs are going to help get our kids caught up in school. I will continue to advocate for educational opportunities so that kids can choose the school that best fits their needs. But these programs will provide them with much-needed opportunities this summer to start gaining back a year of lost education.

“The navigation center in Bend will be a welcome resource in our efforts to connect our homeless population with the resources they need.”

Bend Communications Manager Joshua Romero told NewsChannel 21 the city expects to go through a public process to select a partner to operate the navigation center and identify the services it will provide.

"We expect that process to begin within the next month," Romero said.