Arnold Irrigation says sinkhole repairs on track, expects to turn canal back on Friday

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Arnold Irrigation District reported good progress Wednesday on repairing a major sinkhole in its main canal in Deschutes River and expects to be turning the canal back on Friday evening.

In a posted update, the district said it had completed shaping the canal and “de-rooting” its banks Wednesday afternoon, preparing for use of “shot-crete” on Thursday morning. After a 24-hour cure, officials expect to be able to turn on the canal again around 6 p.m. Friday.

Service to hundreds of Arnold Irrigation, as well as Roats Water System customers was cut off late last week after the sinkhole was discovered.

The irrigation district on Wednesday thanked Robinson and Owen for completing the project “in a very quick and efficient manner,” also thanking Jack Robinson and Sons and Taylor Northwest for offering their services if needed.

“Thank you all for your patience and understanding,” the update concluded. “We know this has been difficult for everyone.”