‘This is fantastic’: Bend Senior High returns to in-person graduation ceremony

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High school graduation ceremonies are a special tradition for all who take part -- and after a year without that in-person event, it's even more special, as it was for Bend Senior High's Class of 2021 Thursday evening.

Bend-La Pine Schools is celebrating the graduation of more than 1,200 seniors from the district’s seven high schools this week. And Bend Senior High kicked off the ceremonies, as seniors graduated in-person for the first time in nearly two years, due to complications from the pandemic.

A total of 389 Bend High seniors received their diplomas Thursday evening as families and students celebrated on the school's football field.

Principal Christopher Reese started the night off congratulating students and staff, despite a challenging year.

"This marks the 113th graduating class of Bend High," Reese said. "COVID-19 will definitely be remembered by the Class of 2021."

The ceremony marked a sense of normalcy, as graduating seniors were able to celebrate in-person alongside family and friends.

One of those family members, Kathy Slocum, said she was excited to see her daughter Liv enjoy a normal graduation.



"This is fantastic," Slocum said. "It's a wonderful night, and I am so happy that she gets to do this, because there are so many things she hasn't gotten to do."

Lenny Doerfler returned to his alma mater from Arizona to watch both of his nieces graduate.

"My whole family graduated from Bend High and now I have two nieces that are graduating tonight," Doerfler said. "So that's exciting, and what I'd say to them is just follow your passion and do what you love, and always work hard and be kind."

In a year with so many ups and downs due to the pandemic, the speakers echoed a similar sentiment: if they can get through this year, the road ahead will only get better from here.

Senior Nicolas Engel focused his speech on taking care of yourself and reaching your full potential, despite the struggles that may come.

"As I look out upon my own class, I see boundless potential in each and every one of you," Engel said.

And with that road ahead also came a moment from Senior Yesenia Char, to look back and thank those who helped them get here.

"Don't ignore these 'thank you's," Char said. "Use this as a reminder to thank the people in your life. I know my mom would have my head if I forgot to thank her."

And that road ahead certainly looks bright, according to Engel, pausing for emphasis.

"I'm here to tell you, it's going to get so ... much ... better."

Here's a full schedule of the district's graduations over the next several days.