Bend plans removal of ‘unsafe’ NE Bend homeless campsite, but advocates ask where they will go
'Displacing anyone, no matter how recently they've found a place that they can call home, is absolutely not preferred.'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new city of Bend policy to remove "unsafe" homeless campsites on city rights of way is raising questions from some homeless service providers about the fate of those living at the first chosen location.
The new city homeless campsite policy, designed to determined whether camps on rights of way are unsafe, was passed by the city council unanimously Wednesday night.
"I think we have to have a policy. I think this body needs to create what this policy says,” City Councilor Anthony Broadman said at the meeting.
The homeless camp on Northeast Emerson Avenue near Second Street is the first site the city will focus on. It has nearly 40 tents and makeshift structures.
City Manager Eric King told NewsChannel 21, "The notice to the social service providers allowing them to work with camp residents will occur on Monday, June 7th, which will allow for a two-week engagement period prior to any camp closure."
Logan Colbert, a resident of the camp, has been living on the streets since he was a child.
He said there are occasional bad actors, but most of the people living on Emerson are good people.
"No major trouble here, no crimes against people or anything,” Colbert said. “So I don't understand what the problem is with this one little block around here."
But an impact analysis done by Bend police show 41 calls for service between April and June 1. It cites issues of safety, crime, trash and waste.
Donna Burklo, program director with Family Kitchen, regularly assists people living in that area, and thinks moving people out without a plan for a new place to live is not the way to go.
"Displacing anyone, no matter how recently they've found a place that they can call home, is absolutely not preferred,” Burklo said.
She said if they are removed, there is currently no long-term plan for the residents.
"They will go to other places that they either have known in the past, or new places that they hear about. It's not as if they disappear,” Burklo said.
Colleen Thomas, homeless services coordinator at Deschutes County Behavioral Health, agrees.
"These are humans, and everybody deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” Thomas said.
Both representatives said their main issue with removal of the camp is there's just not enough places for people to go.
Burklo told NewsChannel 21 when they go around to different homeless camps, they provide a one-sheet community resource guide with shelters and food and outreach services.
She said the small organizations help, but are just not enough.
Colbert said, "That's why I want to know, where these people are going? Where are they going to go to sleep now? If all these people are cleared out now, these young guys, these guys that are sitting here behind me, these guys got nowhere to go.”
Thomas says she understands the need for some action and that communication with the city has been great, but feels there needs to be a permanent solution.
"It's really unfortunate, we're pushing people away from where they really feel like they belong,” Thomas said.
Pick an easy one first. Wait till they get to Hunnel rd.
reminds me of the “camp” I heard about in Seattle a while back that the tents were pushed so far out into the street that some of the traffic was running over the corners of the tents.
Seattle’s homeless problem shares nothing in common with the small amount of people who are homeless in Bend. Stop it
Seattle started out with a small amount of homeless people too.
The whole country did until reagan 🤠
Yes ^^ you got that right. Sad that Milton Freidman, whose ideas destroyed so many lives while helping create the 1% and huge wealth disparities.
some of the people in those tents refuse to go to the shelter and rather be behind bars than go there. throwing their waste onto the car lot shows how little respect they have for common decency, its a good sign the city hasnt put a dumpster at end of the street for them to put their garbage in. Just wonder what would happen if we had a bad winter and a car slid off on the ice into one of the tents good luck with this problem though
The city council doesn’t give a damn about the local community or its businesses. They are a bunch of corporate sellouts.
Bend is becoming Portland. City Council and Mayor are too blame and must go!
That’s the answer? Remove the city council and mayor? Then what, homelessness goes away overnight? Your mental immune system is weak.
Thats a start
Make it happen, then!
Removing the mayor and city council would be a start! Do you remember having a homeless problem this serious 3,4 or 5 years ago? Of course not, our mayor and council tolerate this behavior! Here’s the answer. There are plenty of jobs available, $25/hr housekeeping in Sunriver comes to mind, get a job or get out of town. If homeless people were really trying to get on their feet, there’s help available. Most of the people we see are making a decision to live this way.
We are going to need a few more hospitals and universities and interstates and deep water ports first….
Its a crisis decades of pro-business quietly-conservative local government brought us, so it will be interesting to see if our newly elected more liberal local bodies can actually play bad cop on this issue when they really don’t want it
Hahaha….it’s a crisis fueled by meth and heroin, has nothing to do with business. Go ask any one of the people camping why they are homeless, not one will say its because of pro business conservatives or high rent. You are so stupid mouse. You liberals feed these people heroin and meth daily with your lax drug policies, and wonder why there are so many drug addicts living in the streets. You are as stupid as you sound.
Hard drugs are part of it, so are high housing costs, both situations are the direct result of republican social policies since the 70s, only now beginning to be fixed
Anon- you really should take the blinders off. You mean this wasn’t Trump’s fault? LOL. No, but the republicans from the 70’s…hahaha. You are dumb. The democrats in oregon literally make it a slap on the wrist for heroine and meth, you fool. You somehow spin it to the republicans of the 70’s, my gawd.
It was the liberal leftists that voted to decriminalize user amounts of meth, heroin, cocaine, LSD, etc as well.
Local government hasn’t been conservative in years.
Tell it to moseley and adair lol
This is exactly where visit bends sustainability fund should be going, if nothing else so that tourists can safely drop their green bags after partying all weekend, also china hat and good dog jesus
They are part of the problem!!!
I’m pretty sure a Hooker Creek rental would solve the problem quicker and cheaper than any of this feel good garbage. The fact this is tolerated shows just how disconnected our government is from reality.
I just do not understand why the city always mentions needing to “find somewhere else for them to go”? Why on earth does that have to be the city’s ( our) problem. If I stopped paying my mortgage and get evicted is it the banks responsibility to find me somewhere to go?
Court rulings have directed local governments that they cannot remove homeless from public property without having a safe shelter or other place for them to go.
How about trespassing fines? Littering fines? Open container fines? Harassing fines? Jaywalking fines?
Why doesn’t the city just incorporate as a free range mental hospital and figure out the billing codes for our patients? Free range mental hospitals are uniquely American and why we’re great so Medicare and Medicaid should know how to reimburse us.
There are camps all across the west coast. High cost of living, housing shortages, and minimal access to mental health services, showers, mailing services, refrigeration for food, safe storage,, transportation, laundry services, and garbage/waste disposal. We have better options for homeless pets than people. Bless their hearts. Many people experiencing homelessness work too, but they often don’t live in these camps. Too embarrassing. They are not all the same and many don’t want to be seen. We need to stop demonizing people for being homeless. That’s punishment enough for any moral failure, should one exist.
We likely spend far more on emergency services on many of these folks (cannot be turned away in ER) than it would cost to create constructive interventions. I hope we consider that 1% of the population owns 90% of the world’s wealth. Let’s stop criticizing our most vulnerable and start asking questions about the moral failures of the 1%. Just a thought. Why are we arguing over how the little leftover should be allocated for the poorest among us and start asking why the 1% isn’t creating solutions to community problems.
Hilarious. Living on the street since he was a kid. But according to the parasites on the City Council, it’s because of housing costs.
That was Eric King, not council, and he just said it was ‘fueling’ (worsening) the problem – we’ve heard from many that it IS a factor. Of course.