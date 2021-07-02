City of Bend launches new podcast, ‘Inside Bend’

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend launched its new podcast Friday, called Inside Bend. The interview-style podcast features in-depth discussions with city leaders and staff on topics that are important to life in Bend.

The first episode of Inside Bend is an interview with Bend Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Trish Connolly. She shares her experience becoming the first female firefighter in Bend and previews an upcoming fire prevention campaign. Deputy Chief Connolly has been a part of Bend Fire and Rescue for over 20 years and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her position as public information officer for the department.

New episodes of Inside Bend will be released monthly and are available on most podcast directories.

Listen to Inside Bend.