Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 4:14 PM

Two men from Hunnell Road homeless camp added to list of Oregon’s 95 heat-related deaths

Dozens of RVs, cars and structures have been located for months at a homeless encampment along Hunnell Road in Bend
KTVZ file
Dozens of RVs, cars and structures have been located for months at a homeless encampment along Hunnell Road in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two men who died last Sunday at the Hunnell Road homeless camp in northern Bend were added Friday to the state medical examiner's rising tally of 95 apparent heat-related deaths due to the recent heat wave.

Advocates for the homeless had said at the time that the two men, ages 60 and 64, apparently died of heat-related causes. Police and the city of Bend, later joined by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, only would say the medical examiner's office was investigating and that there were no signs of foul play or any crime being committed.

Police and the city also did not release the men's names when the deaths were announced earlier this week, citing a request by the families for privacy, but Hummel did so in the following statement, issued Tuesday:

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel reviewed the recent deaths of two residents of Hunnell Road in Bend and agrees with the investigating law enforcement officers and the Deschutes County Medical Examiner that the deaths were not homicides.  The specific manner and cause of the deaths will be determined by the Medical Examiner – this announcement is made to inform the public that no crimes were committed in relationship to these deaths. 

The deceased are 60-year-old- Bend resident Alonzo Boardman and 64-year-old Bend resident Joseph Davis.  Joseph and Alonzo’s families have been notified of their passing.

Statement from District Attorney Hummel:

“June 27th was a sad day for our community: we lost Joseph Davis and Alonzo Boardman.  Joseph and Alonzo were our neighbors, they were loved by their family and friends, and they will be missed. 

Our community needs to decide whether we embrace and welcome all our neighbors, or whether, instead, we want to pick and choose who is worthy to live among us.  I vote for welcoming everyone, and I trust my neighbors do too.

If we truly do welcome everyone, then let’s pull together to make our community as welcoming as we want it to be. This includes committing resources, i.e. money, to develop safe, healthy, and humane places for all of us to sleep.  I don’t want to have another Sunday like June 27th.”

Here's the updated list issued Friday by Oregon State Police and the State Medical Examiner's Office of counties and ages of the 95 deaths related to the recent heat wave:

UmatillaMale47
MultnomahMale55
MarionMale46
MultnomahMale58
MultnomahMale44
DeschutesMale64
DeschutesMale60
MultnomahFemale67
MultnomahFemale94
MultnomahFemale97
MarionMale67
MarionMale64
MultnomahMale73
MarionMale62
MarionMale56
ClackamasFemale73
MultnomahMale59
MultnomahMale78
WashingtonMale84
MarionMale74
MultnomahMale48
MultnomahMale76
MultnomahFemale81
MultnomahFemale79
MultnomahFemale53
MarionMale61
MultnomahMale83
MultnomahMale65
MultnomahFemale57
MultnomahMale54
MultnomahMale54
MultnomahFemale69
MultnomahFemale89
MultnomahMale59
MultnomahMale53
MultnomahFemale68
WashingtonMale52
MultnomahMale81
MultnomahMale80
MultnomahFemale90
ClackamasFemale74
WashingtonMale69
MarionMale71
MarionMale62
ColumbiaFemale83
ClackamasMale79
MultnomahFemale74
MultnomahMale51
MultnomahFemale68
MultnomahMale50
MarionMale37
MultnomahMale68
WashingtonMale69
WashingtonFemale64
MultnomahMale66
MultnomahMale65
ClackamasFemale71
MultnomahMale73
MultnomahMale68
MarionMale67
MultnomahMale55
MultnomahMale59
MultnomahMale65
MarionMale66
MultnomahFemale80
MultnomahFemale55
MultnomahFemale71
MultnomahFemale71
MultnomahFemale67
MultnomahMale77
MultnomahMale77
MultnomahMale65
MultnomahFemale49
ClackamasFemale79
ClackamasMale55
ClackamasMale61
MultnomahMale62
ClackamasMale63
MultnomahFemale56
WashingtonFemale82
MultnomahMale73
WashingtonMale46
PolkMale38
MultnomahMale47
MultnomahMale79
MultnomahMale74
ClackamasMale63
MultnomahMale64
MultnomahMale74
MultnomahMale72
MultnomahMale78
ClackamasMale62
WashingtonMale67
MultnomahMale75

This information may change in either direction as investigations are updated and new information is added by the county medical examiners, OSP said earlier this week. These are preliminary numbers as some investigations are still in progress and final causes of death have not yet been determined.

Central Oregon / Government-politics / News / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

  1. Article says, “Two men who died last Sunday at the Hummel Road homeless camp…”. Is that deliberate or just some kind of Freudian slip?

Leave a Reply

Skip to content