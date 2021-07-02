Two men from Hunnell Road homeless camp added to list of Oregon’s 95 heat-related deaths

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two men who died last Sunday at the Hunnell Road homeless camp in northern Bend were added Friday to the state medical examiner's rising tally of 95 apparent heat-related deaths due to the recent heat wave.

Advocates for the homeless had said at the time that the two men, ages 60 and 64, apparently died of heat-related causes. Police and the city of Bend, later joined by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, only would say the medical examiner's office was investigating and that there were no signs of foul play or any crime being committed.

Police and the city also did not release the men's names when the deaths were announced earlier this week, citing a request by the families for privacy, but Hummel did so in the following statement, issued Tuesday:

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel reviewed the recent deaths of two residents of Hunnell Road in Bend and agrees with the investigating law enforcement officers and the Deschutes County Medical Examiner that the deaths were not homicides. The specific manner and cause of the deaths will be determined by the Medical Examiner – this announcement is made to inform the public that no crimes were committed in relationship to these deaths.

The deceased are 60-year-old- Bend resident Alonzo Boardman and 64-year-old Bend resident Joseph Davis. Joseph and Alonzo’s families have been notified of their passing.

Statement from District Attorney Hummel:

“June 27th was a sad day for our community: we lost Joseph Davis and Alonzo Boardman. Joseph and Alonzo were our neighbors, they were loved by their family and friends, and they will be missed.

Our community needs to decide whether we embrace and welcome all our neighbors, or whether, instead, we want to pick and choose who is worthy to live among us. I vote for welcoming everyone, and I trust my neighbors do too.

If we truly do welcome everyone, then let’s pull together to make our community as welcoming as we want it to be. This includes committing resources, i.e. money, to develop safe, healthy, and humane places for all of us to sleep. I don’t want to have another Sunday like June 27th.”

Here's the updated list issued Friday by Oregon State Police and the State Medical Examiner's Office of counties and ages of the 95 deaths related to the recent heat wave:

Umatilla Male 47 Multnomah Male 55 Marion Male 46 Multnomah Male 58 Multnomah Male 44 Deschutes Male 64 Deschutes Male 60 Multnomah Female 67 Multnomah Female 94 Multnomah Female 97 Marion Male 67 Marion Male 64 Multnomah Male 73 Marion Male 62 Marion Male 56 Clackamas Female 73 Multnomah Male 59 Multnomah Male 78 Washington Male 84 Marion Male 74 Multnomah Male 48 Multnomah Male 76 Multnomah Female 81 Multnomah Female 79 Multnomah Female 53 Marion Male 61 Multnomah Male 83 Multnomah Male 65 Multnomah Female 57 Multnomah Male 54 Multnomah Male 54 Multnomah Female 69 Multnomah Female 89 Multnomah Male 59 Multnomah Male 53 Multnomah Female 68 Washington Male 52 Multnomah Male 81 Multnomah Male 80 Multnomah Female 90 Clackamas Female 74 Washington Male 69 Marion Male 71 Marion Male 62 Columbia Female 83 Clackamas Male 79 Multnomah Female 74 Multnomah Male 51 Multnomah Female 68 Multnomah Male 50 Marion Male 37 Multnomah Male 68 Washington Male 69 Washington Female 64 Multnomah Male 66 Multnomah Male 65 Clackamas Female 71 Multnomah Male 73 Multnomah Male 68 Marion Male 67 Multnomah Male 55 Multnomah Male 59 Multnomah Male 65 Marion Male 66 Multnomah Female 80 Multnomah Female 55 Multnomah Female 71 Multnomah Female 71 Multnomah Female 67 Multnomah Male 77 Multnomah Male 77 Multnomah Male 65 Multnomah Female 49 Clackamas Female 79 Clackamas Male 55 Clackamas Male 61 Multnomah Male 62 Clackamas Male 63 Multnomah Female 56 Washington Female 82 Multnomah Male 73 Washington Male 46 Polk Male 38 Multnomah Male 47 Multnomah Male 79 Multnomah Male 74 Clackamas Male 63 Multnomah Male 64 Multnomah Male 74 Multnomah Male 72 Multnomah Male 78 Clackamas Male 62 Washington Male 67 Multnomah Male 75

This information may change in either direction as investigations are updated and new information is added by the county medical examiners, OSP said earlier this week. These are preliminary numbers as some investigations are still in progress and final causes of death have not yet been determined.