‘This is a big deal’: Bend officials speak with residents about neighborhood housing changes

State lawmakers requiring cities to make more room for duplexes, triplexes and the like

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend hosted a community information session Thursday evening regarding proposed code amendments under House Bill 2001, passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019. The goal is to provide Oregonians with more housing choices, especially options more people can afford -- but the changes coming to established neighborhoods could raise eyebrows, if not objections.

"A lot of where this bill came from, when it moved through the Legislature, was thinking about how we make more opportunities for more homes of more types for more people in our state, and in the cities in our state," City Councilor Melanie Kebler told the audience.

HB 2001 requires Oregon large cities with more than 25,000 residents, like Bend, to allow the development of certain types of “middle housing" in areas formerly reserved exclusively for single-family homes.

Essentially, areas currently zoned for residential use, which allow for the development of detached single-family dwellings, must now also allow for the development of duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, cottage clusters and townhomes.

"The Legislature told cities, 'Hey, you need to start changing your code, and you can no longer have places in your city where the only thing that is allowed to be built is a single-family detached home," Kebler said.

"This is a big deal," she added.

Due to the new legislation, city officials must update the Bend Comprehensive Plan and Bend Development Code to be in compliance with HB 2001.

City staff have spent the past several months working with the HB 2001 Stakeholder Advisory Group, which is comprised of members from the City Council, Planning Commission, Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, Neighborhood Leadership Alliance and members of other stakeholder groups, to draft a package of proposed amendments for consideration by the Bend Planning Commission and City Council. These amendments cover a range of items, from parking requirements to design standards.

To view the proposed amendments and for more information on Bend’s HB 2001 implementation, visit bendoregon.gov/HB-2001.

