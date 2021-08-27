47 current, former Bend Senior HS coaches object to city’s proposed homeless camp

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Nearly 50 current and former coaches at Bend Senior High School have joined a growing chorus of concern about the city’s proposed managed homeless campsite across the street from the school off Southeast Ninth Street.

City staff recently got councilors’ approval to proceed with examining and talking with neighbors about the sites, one off is NE Ninth Street just north of Bridgeford Boulevard, between Bend High and Bear Creek Elementary and immediately south of First Presbyterian Church.

The second site is a roughly 1.5-acre property owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation near Southeast Third Street, south of Murphy Road and the Les Schwab Tire Center.

You can read the coaches' full letter, sharing their concerns about student safety and related issues, below.