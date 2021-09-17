Conceptual 3D renderings released for 2 proposed Bend homeless villages

Bend

Former police chief, part of group seeking manage sites, hopes 'it will help relieve some fears'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New 3D renderings have been released by a group that hopes to be chosen to manage two proposed managed homeless villages in northeast and southern Bend.

"Managed villages for Oregon are proven that they are a solution," said Jim Porter, former Bend police chief.

Porter is now with Central Oregon Villages, a nonprofit that helps find shelter for the unsheltered, and is a potential vendor to manage the proposed villages.

Porter contacted Bend Creative Lab to develop images for the potential managed homeless camps. One is off South 3rd st. and Murphy road and the second is on 9th St., across from Bend High School.

"Much of what we do or we interpret is visual, and we believe by bringing these renderings forward, it will help relieve some fears," Porter said.

The design shows individual units surrounded by privacy fences, a community yurt with a kitchen, and a medical van.

A security fence is also seen surrounding the villages, which Porter said is a key element.

"The successful villages around Oregon have a strong fencing around them, with a single entry point and main gate, which is manned and closed during certain times of the day," Porter said. "hat allows them to control what happens inside. It allows them to set the tempo of what the village is like, and that's important to maintain that the village has what the citizens around it are looking for."

Neighbors to the site off Ninth Street, including numerous staff at nearby Bend Senior High and Bear Creek Elementary School, are fighting the proposal, opposed to it being placed near two schools.

Porter said he understands the neighbors' concerns, but that a managed village is much different than an illegal camp. And he wants people to take a moment to look at the designs and understand what is trying to be done.

"The main thing is to be able to keep a safe place for those inside and outside the village," he said. "No one wants to being crime and health issues into their neighborhood, but no one likes what's happening at Hunnell Road either, so we have to find a solution for that."